More than 35,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this Bissell 3-in-1, steam-cleaning mop

When it comes to thoroughly cleaning your floors, the type of gadget you use is key. While you could opt for a simple Swiffer, sometimes floor-cleaning tasks require a little bit more power and elbow grease.

That's where BISSELL's best-selling mop comes in. The three-in-one Power Fresh Mop uses the power of stream to clean and sanitize several types of hard floors, including hardwood, ceramic, linoleum, granite and marble.

More than 35,000 shoppers have tested out the mop, and it's now an Amazon Choice product with an overall 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

Sanitizing your home has never been more important, and this mop helps eliminate 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria without chemicals. Choose from three different steam settings, and the mop is ready to use in under 30 seconds.

With the mop, you receive one microfiber soft pad, one microfiber scrubbing pad (both pads are machine-washable and reusable), two fragrance discs and one carpet glider. In case you need a more heavy-duty clean on grout or other crevices, the flip-down scrubber brush helps pick up dirt hard-to-reach dirt.

One shopper even said they would even "lick" their floors after one use — they were that clean. The shopper says this model bests a traditional mop, a Swiffer and a Shark Duo.

"I am so in love with this steam mop!" the shopper said. "I was finding that the only thing that would clean my 30-year-old vinyl floors was getting on my hands and knees and scrubbing with bleach and water. . . I don’t have time to scrub the floors on my hands and knees. This steam mop takes only water and has washable pads . . . My floors are the cleanest they have ever been with five to 10 minutes of mopping. I kid you not, I would lick these 30-year-old vinyl floors."

And if you've been putting off cleaning your tile, this mop is a game-changer. One customer said it "cleans grout like nothing else."

"I tried it out in my bathroom first," the reviewer said. "It restored the grout and floor to like-new condition! It did take some scrubbing during steaming, but it was worth it. It has also cleaned up scuff marks, creosote stains and continues to brighten grout every time I use it. I've told everyone I know about this product and highly recommend it! Seeing the results first hand now, I would've paid more. Worth every penny."

Say goodbye to germ-ridden, dirty floors — this mop is the cleaning gadget you never knew you needed.

