More than 22,000 affected by N.B. Power outages

More than 22,000 New Brunswickers were affected by power outages early Saturday. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Approximately 22,600 New Brunswickers were without power Saturday morning.

There were 16 unplanned outages as of 10:54 a.m. Saturday.

N.B. Power says it is investigating the cause of the outages.

According to N.B. Power's website, there are 12 unplanned outages in the Kennebecasis Valley Fundy region affecting 22,525 customers.

Restoration times are not available for all outage areas. Areas in Quispamsis, Rothesay, Upper Golden Grove and Garnett Settlement are expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

There are also three unplanned outages within the Charlotte Southwest region affecting Harvey York County, Mohannes and Pennfield, Pocologan affecting approximately 95 people until sometime between 1 and 2 p.m.

There is one last unplanned outage affecting an Island View resident in Central York Sudbury, which will end approximately around 1 to 2 p.m.

There are two planned outages in Chipman and Fredericton, affecting about 19 residents, set to last until 11 to 11:30 a.m.