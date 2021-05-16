More than 20 million Britons are now fully vaccinated as new evidence shows jabs ARE effective against Indian variant

A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine (PA Wire)

More than 20 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, official data shows.

The incredible landmark figure comes as the government moves to speed up second doses for over-50s and the vulnerable amid the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus.

More than 1,300 people in the UK have been infected with the new variant, which experts have warned could be 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent variant.

Matt Hancock said on Sunday there is “increasing confidence” that vaccines work against the variant and that those who had been hospitalised with the new strain had turned down jabs.

The Health Secretary said on Sunday it is “appropriate” to push on with the major easing of restrictions in England on Monday despite concerns from scientists that it could be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain.

He did not rule out the possibility of imposing local lockdowns in areas such as Bolton to stem the spread of the variant, although he said it is “relatively widespread in small numbers” elsewhere.

Ministers are hoping surge testing and the acceleration of second vaccine doses can allow a safe opening up of the nation, with jabs due to be extended to the over-35s this week.

Mr Hancock said there are now more than 1,300 cases of the Indian variant in total and it is becoming “the dominant strain” in areas including Bolton and Blackburn in the North West.

But offering good news over plans to ease restrictions without unleashing a fresh wave of infections and deaths, Mr Hancock said there is “new very early data” from Oxford University giving confidence that existing vaccines work against the variant.

“That means that we can stay on course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and opening up carefully and cautiously but we do need to be really very vigilant to the spread of the disease,” the Health Secretary told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

“We have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome.”

