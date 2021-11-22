'Some fatalities,' over 20 injured after car drives into Christmas parade in Wisconsin: Police

More than 20 people were injured, and some killed, when a car sped into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, police said.

At 4:39 p.m. local time, a red SUV drove into the town's Christmas parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference Sunday evening.

"There were some fatalities," he said.

PHOTO: People watch a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., on Nov. 21, 2021, shortly before an incident where a car drove into the parade, injuring more than 20, according to police. (City of Waukesha)

Waukesha Fire Department Chief Steven Howard said at a press conference that the fire department was marching in the parade when they heard of the incident -- 12 fire departments ended up assisting.

The police department has recovered a vehicle allegedly associated with the incident and a person of interest is in custody, Thompson added.

"The FBI Milwaukee field office is aware of the reporting of an incident in Waukesha. The local and state authorities are leading the response," an FBI spokesperson told ABC News.

PHOTO: Debris litters the street at a crime scene on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wisc. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

A total of 11 adults and 12 children were transported to six hospitals hospitals via ambulances, police officers and family members, Thompson said.

PHOTO: A police officer cordons off a crime scene on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wisc. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The Waukesha Police Department sent an emergency alert Sunday night saying: "If you are within a 1/2 mile radius of the 5 points downtown, shelter in place now. Wait for an all clear message."

Thompson said an officer, who has been with the department for 6-and-a-half years, did discharge their weapon in order to stop the vehicle; no bystanders were hit.

As of Sunday night, the scene is now secure, Thompson said.

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quicklyto help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

A White House official told ABC News: "The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident. We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed."

PHOTO: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wisc. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear at this time if the incident was tied to terrorism.

