More than 2,000 roles at risk at Tesco

More than 2,000 roles are at risk at Tesco as it announces more changes to the way it runs its supermarkets.

The grocer said it was planning to cut 1,750 team manager roles across hundreds of its larger stores, while closing positions elsewhere.

Tesco will instead introduce a new tier of shift leader roles which will take over running its shop floor operations.

The 1,800 new roles will be lower paid, but managers who take the jobs will have their pay protected for two years.

Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, which represents Tesco workers, said the news would be "especially difficult" for staff in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

"We will be doing all we can to support members throughout the process with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected."

Similar changes have already happened at Tesco's smaller stores, but the grocer is now implementing them at its larger superstores and Tesco Extra shops.

"These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most," said Tesco's UK and Ireland boss Jason Tarry.

"Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available."

Alongside the planned team manager cuts, a further 350 jobs are at risk in a series of other changes at the company.

Britain's largest grocer is closing eight pharmacies, moving overnight roles to daytime in 12 stores and reducing hours within some post offices.

The chain is also closing all its remaining counters and hot delis due to a lack of demand. All staff affected will be offered alternative roles, it said.

It is also cutting some jobs at its head office as well as closing its Maintenance National Operating Centre in Milton Keynes.

Tesco said it was now entering a consultation period with the Usdaw union on the proposals and pointed out that it currently has about 2,000 vacancies across the business.

Bigger supermarkets are having to become more efficient and make savings as they face competition from discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Last week, Asda, Britain's third largest grocer, said it planned to remove 211 night shift managers and change the hours of 4,137 workers.

It followed similar changes to night time working at Sainsbury's and Tesco.