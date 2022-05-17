More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this $8 stain remover on Amazon: 'This works miracles'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've all been there. You're eating pizza or pasta or curry as carefully as you can. Then, the food starts to get really good, you get caught up in the flavors and textures, and before you know it, there's a splatter or a spill that destroys the moment — and your favorite white shirt, too.

Before you send your stained clothing to the dry cleaner, or worse, the trash bin, consider the Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes that thousands of Amazon shoppers love. It's a simple, handy stain-removing solution that many people say can handle messes big and small.

Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes - Non-Toxic Laundry Stain Remover Spray, $7.95

With 4.4 out of 5 stars, it's clear that the Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover isn't all hype. It has more than 23,000 ratings, 72% of which are five-star. That means more than 15,000 people have raved about this product!

"I will say this works miracles on MOST stains and fabrics!" one customer wrote. "If you use as directed, you have a miracle stain remover!! I have been using this product for about a year now on all my daughter's clothes, and they stay stainless and clean!"

Another shopper wrote, "I have messy kids, and, well, life happens. It has 100% removed every stain I've sprayed it on, to include: Blood, makeup, tomato sauce, mustard, mud, colored drinks and grass stains."

Though the Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover was designed to remove stains from children's items like bibs and onesies, it works on most fabric items, including mattresses, furniture, car seats and, yes, adult clothing, too.

According to the product description, this popular stain remover works "lightning fast" and "is safe to use around kids and pets." If you live with a messy crew (or if you're the messy one), give this best-selling Amazon stain remover a try while it's on sale.

