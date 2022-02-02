More Than 12 HBCUs Targeted by Bomb Threats on First Day of Black History Month: 'Disturbing'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Howard University

More than a dozen of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were on lock down after receiving bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. is among several HBCUs to have reported bomb threats beginning Tuesday morning, sending emergency alerts to students and faculty for a campus-wide lockdown.

"We don't know who's behind this, but we do know it's motivated by hate," Howard University President Wayne Frederick said Tuesday. "We've had these challenges before but definitely since I've been here [as a student] in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."

Along with Howard, the University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Edward Waters University, Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College, Spelman College, Jackson State University, and Tougaloo College all received bomb threats Tuesday, according to social media alerts from university officials.

School officials nationwide issued lockdowns or shelter-in-place directives followed by proper investigation of the threats. Many schools have already released "all clear" updates on social media for students and faculty to return to normal campus routines.

Additionally, at least six HBCUs — Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University — also received bomb threats on Monday. No real threats were found after investigation.

Following the alarming reports, the FBI is now investigating the matter.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," the bureau said in a statement to The Hill. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, told reporters that the recent bomb threats at HBCUs are "disturbing" and President Biden is aware of the issue and is "working closely" with law enforcement during this time.

The NAACP also announced that the organization is "monitoring" the incident before urging local, state, and national officials to "remain vigilant" as investigations continue.

"The Black community has long been plagued by threats of domestic terrorism against them in their schools, homes, and houses of worship," the organization said in a release. "As we enter Black History Month, it is all too concerning that we are seeing a resurgence of these threats."