If you have a pet then you need this tiny $30 vacuum that literally 'erases' pet hair

Vacuuming without the right gadget can be tricky, especially if you're a pet owner. While there's dozens of vacuums to choose from, including cordless stick options to robot models that do all the work for you, vacuums that tackle pet hair are often a top-pick for pet owners.

One of BISSELL's best-selling vacuums happens to be the Pet Hair Eraser, which is a small but powerful handheld vacuum. It's also seriously adorable.

With nearly 18,000 Amazon shoppers singing its praises and near-perfect ratings, this vacuum is small enough to tackle hard-to-clean areas, including stairs, car seats and upholstered furniture. The vacuum comes with two nozzles designed for stairs and upholstered pieces, attracting hair and pulling out dirt.

Reviewers who have tested out this specific Bissell vac say that the "rave reviews aren't lying." For both cat and dog owners, this vacuum is an apparent game-changer when it comes to vacuuming.

"I have three cats that shed terribly. They also live to track litter all over the place," one shopper said. "This vacuum makes quick work of all my litter issues. The best part though is the rubber hair nozzle. It gets all the hair off of furniture, the bed, the fabric shower curtain, rugs, clothes — everything!

If you're over pet hair taking over your home, this affordable vacuum will help do the trick.

