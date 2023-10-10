More than 100 bodies found at kibbutz attacked by Hamas

Evacuees from kibbutzim along the Gaza border await donations at a hotel in the Dead Sea are - GETTY IMAGES

More than 100 bodies have been found at the Be’eri Kibbutz, a small Israeli farming community on the edge of the Gaza Strip that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday.

The bodies were removed from the scene of the atrocity by the Zaka search and rescue group, the Israeli media reported late on Monday night, amid warnings that the death toll may rise.

Lt Col Richard Hecht, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, had confirmed that Be’eri had been “very badly hit”, in a media briefing earlier the same day.

The tiny settlement of more than 1,000 people was one of the first to be targeted by Hamas gunmen as they launched a lightening, multi-pronged attack on Israel and began a killing and hostage-taking spree through the towns dotting the eastern border of the Gaza Strip.

The mass casualties in Be’eri are among the 900 people so far known to have been killed in the unprecedented assault by the Palestinian Islamist militant group, which took power in Gaza in 2007.

The onslaught began early morning with the launch of thousands of rockets into Israel as terrorists simultaneously infiltrated the country by air, land and sea.

Eyewitnesses have recounted how the gunmen terrorised settlements including Be’eri, Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Aza, Yated and Kissufim, near the highly secure border, moving from home to home to shoot and kidnap inhabitants.

According to the Times of Israel, gunmen quickly seized control of Be’eri, a symbolically significant kibbutz established in 1946 as part of a strategic plan to help the future state withstand an invasion from Egypt.

‘They burned homes and waited outside the window’

“They walked around Be’eri like they owned the place,” Haim Jelin, a survivor and a former local politician, told Army Radio on Sunday.

“They shot indiscriminately, abducted whoever they could, burned down people’s homes so they’d have to escape through the window, where the terrorists would wait,” added Mr Jelin, describing a “massacre” in the village.

Story continues

Further reports confirmed how terrorists set homes ablaze to try to smoke out frightened families.

A woman called Miri Gad Mesika told Ynet News how she and her husband were choking on thick smoke and gas fumes as they tried to hide from the gunmen.

“We soaked towels with water and covered our faces, while my husband Eli held the shelter door closed as hard as he could as the terrorists tried to break in,” she said.

“Moments before we jumped from the second floor, we assessed the situation of the fire and looked out for the terrorists and decided to jump. We fled to our neighbours across the street, and watched our house go up in flames before it was completely burned down. I have no idea how we survived.”

According to the Times of Israel, in the more than 17 hours it took security forces to regain control of the kibbutz, family members communicated frantically with their trapped loved ones.

‘They are here. I don’t think I’ll make it out’

Amit Man, a 22-year-old paramedic, was hunkering down in the Be’eri clinic for six hours with people wounded in the attack, her sister Haviva said on Facebook, posting screenshots of the sisters’ correspondence where Amit asked for updates on when the army would retake the village.

In her last message around 2pm, Amit wrote: “They are here. I don’t think I’ll make it out of here. Please be strong if something happens to me.”

The Times described Be’eri as “a symbol of the tragedy that caused the deaths of hundreds of Israelis,” adding that: “To many Israelis, the events in Be’eri exposed a military weakness whose extent few anticipated, and which to some is reminiscent of some of the Jewish state’s most uncertain times.”

The kibbutz, which lies just three miles from Gaza, was also the scene of a hostage stand-off between Israeli security forces and terrorists holding people in the kibbutz dining hall.

Other hostages are feared to have been snatched into Gaza or murdered.

According to videos obtained from Be’eri and analysed by CNN, at least four civilians were killed while in the custody of Hamas.

One, released on a Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel, showed armed militants with burned cars and a bulldozer in the background and towards the end of the footage, four bodies can be seen on the ground.

Another, geolocated by CNN, showed five Israeli civilians taken captive in nearly the same spot. Analysis showed that the individuals being escorted and the bodies had matching clothes and hairstyles.

More than 100 Israeli hostages, including young children, are believed to be currently being held inside the Gaza strip, presenting a dilemma for Israeli forces as they pound the densely populated enclave with retaliatory strikes.

The Palestinian death toll has now climbed above 500. On Monday, Abu Obeida, a spokesperson of the military wing of Hamas, said the group would kill one civilian hostage every time Israel targets civilians in their Gaza homes “without warning.”