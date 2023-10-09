More than 10 British citizens ‘feared dead or missing’ in Israel amid explosion in violence

Britons Nathanel Young, Danny Darlington, and Jake Marlowe (ES Composite)

More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel following the attacks launched by Hamas from Gaza, according to reports.

The Foreign Office has so far refused to comment on the reports that emerged on Monday afternoon.

It comes as Rishi Sunak held a Cobra meeting on the unfolding crisis.

Around 50,000 to 60,000 British nationals are believed to be in either Israel and Gaza, the Government estimates, amid concerns for their safety following the latest upsurge in violence in the region.

There are no plans for a UK-facilitated evacuation of British citizens from Israel, with those in need of support advised to contact the Foreign Office.

At least 800 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 500 have been killed in Gaza, over two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack.

Among the dead is 20-year-old Nathanel Young, a Briton serving in the Israeli Defence Services who died at the Gaza border on Saturday.

Smoke billows behind high-rise buildings during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the family of a man from Scotland said he had been killed in Israel.

Bernard Cowan, from Glasgow, was “horrifically murdered” on Saturday.

A statement from his family, released on Monday, said: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”

Two other UK nationals - 26-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, and photographer Dan Darlington - are believed to be missing.

In a post on Facebook, JFS, a Jewish school attended by both Mr Young and Mr Marlowe in Harrow, said that it was praying for its former pupils.

“Nathanel Young, a 20-year old ex-JFS student who was serving in the Israel Defence Forces, was killed by Hamas terrorists on Shabbat on the Gaza border,” the statement said.

“We all feel his loss and send our love and condolences to his family. In addition, Jake Marlowe, another ex-JFS pupil, is also currently missing as a result of the terror attacks.

“We pray he and everyone else missing are swiftly and safely returned home.”

Mr Marlowe, was providing security at a party in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was attacked by Hamas.

His mother told the Jewish News on Sunday the last message she got from her son was one saying he loved her.

“He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over,” Lisa said.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘Signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you’, and that he loves me.”