More than 10,000 toddler bottles have been recalled on lead poisoning concerns

Approximately 10,500 stainless steel toddler bottles and sippy cups recalled this week by Green Sprouts can have a lead problem.

The exact issue, as described in a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.”

The alert says that Green Sprouts knows of seven instances in which the bottom broke off and exposed the dot. No injuries were reported.

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cups

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sip Straw Cups

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Bottles with Straws

For a refund, contact Green Sprouts either online or by calling 800-876-1574, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or emailing ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com.