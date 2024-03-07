More Than 10,000 Cases of Shredded Cheese Recalled in 15 States Due to Listeria Contamination

The recall is linked to a much larger investigation of California-based Rizo-López Foods.

Getty Images

You’d better go check your cheeses.



Sargento — the popular, family-owned cheesemaker based in Plymouth, Wisconsin — is recalling several kinds of its shredded cheese products due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.



The recalled products were distributed in 15 states, specifically: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.



Related: Chick-fil-A Issues Nationwide Recall of This Popular Dipping Sauce

The FDA report, which was posted online, says that the recall was initiated in early February and is still ongoing. The recall is also linked to a much larger FDA and CDC investigation of California-based Rizo-López Foods, which had supplied some ingredients to the cheese company. Sargento has since terminated its contract with Rizo-López.



And while the majority of the affected products was sold to businesses and not individuals, those who believe they are in possession of contaminated Sargento cheese should either dispose of the package or return it to the original point of purchase.



It’s important to note that food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes will likely not look or smell spoiled — but can cause severe or fatal infections. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, and headaches, among others, according to the CDC.



Customers are urged to check the below details for affected products:

Cotija

Sargento Course Grated Cotija Cheese (6/5 lb.)

UPC Code: 46100352601



Sargento Coarse Grated Cotija Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100355176



Sargento 25015 Grated Cotija Cheese (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100355831

Parmesan

Sargento Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100348659



Sargento Part #10132 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100334997



Sargento Part #22997 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100330302



Sargento Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese

UPC Code: 46100355596

Story continues

Swiss

Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100349816



Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100334997

Asiago

Sargento Part #10197, Fancy Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese (500/0.75 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100342688



Sargento Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100354865



Monterey Jack

Sargento, Part #23602 Deep V Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100343999



Sargento Fancy Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100356753



White Cheddar

Sargento Part #23340 Fancy Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100329313



Sargento Fancy Shredded Mild White Cheddar Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100346136



Sargento Fancy Shred Mild White Cheddar Cheese (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100350829



Cheddar

Sargento Deep V Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese (450/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100348611



Sargento Part #29313 Thick “N Hearty Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100356432



Italian Cheese Blend

Sargento Part #23613, Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend Pack (500/0.5 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100344583



Sargento Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend (400/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100355343

Blends

Sargento Bevel Shredded Queso Quesadilla Cheese (450/1 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100356593



Sargento Part #10129 Fancy Shredded Bistro Blends Nacho & Taco Cheese Blend (500/.75 oz.)

UPC Code: 46100334157

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.