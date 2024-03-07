More Than 10,000 Cases of Shredded Cheese Recalled in 15 States Due to Listeria Contamination
The recall is linked to a much larger investigation of California-based Rizo-López Foods.
You’d better go check your cheeses.
Sargento — the popular, family-owned cheesemaker based in Plymouth, Wisconsin — is recalling several kinds of its shredded cheese products due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products were distributed in 15 states, specifically: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The FDA report, which was posted online, says that the recall was initiated in early February and is still ongoing. The recall is also linked to a much larger FDA and CDC investigation of California-based Rizo-López Foods, which had supplied some ingredients to the cheese company. Sargento has since terminated its contract with Rizo-López.
And while the majority of the affected products was sold to businesses and not individuals, those who believe they are in possession of contaminated Sargento cheese should either dispose of the package or return it to the original point of purchase.
It’s important to note that food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes will likely not look or smell spoiled — but can cause severe or fatal infections. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, and headaches, among others, according to the CDC.
Customers are urged to check the below details for affected products:
Cotija
Sargento Course Grated Cotija Cheese (6/5 lb.)
UPC Code: 46100352601
Sargento Coarse Grated Cotija Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100355176
Sargento 25015 Grated Cotija Cheese (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100355831
Parmesan
Sargento Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100348659
Sargento Part #10132 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100334997
Sargento Part #22997 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100330302
Sargento Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese
UPC Code: 46100355596
Swiss
Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100349816
Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100334997
Asiago
Sargento Part #10197, Fancy Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese (500/0.75 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100342688
Sargento Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100354865
Monterey Jack
Sargento, Part #23602 Deep V Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100343999
Sargento Fancy Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100356753
White Cheddar
Sargento Part #23340 Fancy Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100329313
Sargento Fancy Shredded Mild White Cheddar Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100346136
Sargento Fancy Shred Mild White Cheddar Cheese (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100350829
Cheddar
Sargento Deep V Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese (450/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100348611
Sargento Part #29313 Thick “N Hearty Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100356432
Italian Cheese Blend
Sargento Part #23613, Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend Pack (500/0.5 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100344583
Sargento Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend (400/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100355343
Blends
Sargento Bevel Shredded Queso Quesadilla Cheese (450/1 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100356593
Sargento Part #10129 Fancy Shredded Bistro Blends Nacho & Taco Cheese Blend (500/.75 oz.)
UPC Code: 46100334157
