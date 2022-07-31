More than 1,700 PG&E customers lose power in northern SLO County

More than 1,700 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County lost power Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E.

The Atascadero-area power outage stretches between Templeton Road to Indian Springs Road, according to the PG&E outage map. It began at 1:09 p.m. and is currently impacting about 1,707 customers

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage. Restoration is expected to be complete by 7:30 p.m.

A separate outage was impacting roughly 1,400 customers southeast of Atascadero on Saturday afternoon as well, but that outage has since been resolved.

You can stay updated on the outage at pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter or call the PG&E customer service center at 800-743-5000