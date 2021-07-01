More than 1,600 jobs as Nissan to build new electric model and huge battery plant in UK

Nissan is to build an electric model and huge battery plant in Sunderland (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Nissan is to build an electric model and huge battery plant in the UK in a massive jobs boost to the automotive industry.

More than 1,600 jobs will be created in Sunderland and an estimated 4,500 in supply companies under an investment of £1bn.

More than £420m will be invested in building a new-generation all-electric vehicle.

The news was warmly welcomed by the government and unions representing workers in Sunderland.

Nissan said its Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub will be a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem.

The Japanese car giant will partner with Envision AESC, a global company in battery technology, and Sunderland City Council.

