More than 1,500 left without power after fire in Cape Breton

More than 1,500 people in Cape Breton are without power Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia Power is reporting that a fire knocked out electricity to customers between Port Hood and Port Hastings in Cape Breton shortly after midnight. The utility's website does not say what caused the fire.

The estimated restoration time for that outage is 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Another outage was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday, affecting an additional 1,500 customers from Christmas Island to just outside of Sydney. Nova Scotia Power said it was caused by an "emergency repair of the lines." It's unclear if the two outages were connected.

Power was restored to that region around 7:30 a.m.

These outages come the day after about 1,100 Nova Scotia Power customers were left without electricity Saturday due to strong winds. Most outages were located between Aylesford, Berwick and Harbourville, along with an area around River Hebert.

Nova Scotia Power had power restored to most of those customers Saturday evening.

