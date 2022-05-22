More than 1,000 without power in east Charlotte due to fallen trees, Duke Energy says

Tree damage left hundreds of east Charlotte residents and businesses without power Sunday, Duke Energy reported.

About 1,200 customers near the Commonwealth neighborhood had no power at 1 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The outage, first reported around 4 a.m., was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged utility equipment, according to the company. Power is expected to be restored around 6 p.m., Duke Energy said.

In this screen capture from the Duke Energy outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power in Charlotte, NC, as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

On Saturday, more than 10,000 customers in the Charlotte area lost power as strong storms with hail and 40-mph winds passed through the region, Duke Energy’s outage map showed.

It’s unclear if Sunday’s outage was connected to Saturday’s storms, a Duke Energy spokesperson said.

More scattered storms are expected into Sunday evening as a cold front moves through the Charlotte area, according to a National Weather Service alert.

The region could see “damaging wind gusts and large hail up to the size of quarters,” according to the alert. Any storms that develop could produce “brief downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning,” the NWS said.

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will increase Sunday night, with a low around 67 degrees, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast. Monday’s forecasts shows a stronger chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 80.