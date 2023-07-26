More than 1,000 people expected for Eagles tourney

Players ages 10 through 18 are gearing up to compete in the 30th Eastern Eagles Soccer Tournament this weekend at the Eagles complex on Douses Road in Montague.

“It will be my first year,” said 10-year-old Eagle Knox Beck. He hopes his team will win a few games and he’s certain he’ll have fun. But he knows, in the meantime, his U11 boys team will have to practice working together if they want to match some of their toughest competition.

“Stratford Strikers are really good,” he said.

Sixty-four teams have signed up for the weekend tourney. This will bring about 15 to 20 players per team, plus coaches, support and families to the community.

Tournament chairperson Lori Lund estimates well over 1,000 people will be in Montague from July 28 to 30.

The event triggers one of the biggest economic boosts in Montague through the summer as hotels and campgrounds are booked up and local restaurants see the benefits. It is also the Eagles’ primary fundraiser.

The Eagles organization is independent from the municipality. This means, aside from the ongoing generosity of donors listed on the club’s website, and some government grant funding, it’s up to the club to generate funds needed to maintain the grounds and clubhouse infrastructure, purchase jerseys and equipment, and employ seven seasonal staff to pull this off and organize a full soccer season.

Ms Lund’s target is to raise about $10,000 from the tournament per season to make sure all of this can continue year after year for the 600 or more youth registered as Eagles players.

“It’s good for their health - physical health, mental health; they learn team building, they build community,” Ms Lund said. Meeting and playing against teams the youths wouldn’t otherwise adds to the experience.

Despite the tournament’s three decades of success, accommodations and gas prices are factors affecting the tournament this time around.

Ms Lund knows of at least 10 teams that chose not to attend for those reasons alone this year.

Finding accommodations in close proximity can be a challenge, particularly during peak tourist season.

Teams may choose to play in other Maritime tournaments closer to their home, once again because gas prices are high.

Ms Lund isn’t sure how to solve either of these issues but if something could be done it would absolutely benefit the tournament.

Despite any drawbacks, the tournament has a stellar reputation and she knows of at least one team in Ottawa that has already started saving to come to the Eagles tournament in 2024.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic