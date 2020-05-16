More than 1,000 migrants reach the UK in small boats since lockdown as more children picked up in the Channel

Border Force - Gareth Fuller/PA

More than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats and reached the UK since lockdown began on March 23.

On Saturday, Border Force boats intercepted six vessels crossing the busy waterway with 90 people brought to Dover, as the number of people to reach the UK in the last 54 days hit 1,064.

French authorities stopped 17 more people, including a baby and five children, and have halted around 1,200 this year.

Figures compiled by the Telegraph show that some 1,453 people have made landfall on UK beaches in 2020, compared to around 1,800 in the whole of 2019.

On May 8, a record 145 people crossed in nine boats, which Home Office ministers branded "unacceptable".

child with border force staff - Gareth Fuller/PA

The spike in crossings has been blamed on a number of factors.

Unseasonably warm weather and calm seas, combined with a reduced number of large ships sailing through the Channel in the last month has made the passage safer for small boats.

French police have scaled back their protection of the coast to divert officers to patrol the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Immigration Officers’ Union.

The reduced number of ferries making the crossing has meant that gangs who previously secreted their human cargo in cars have now turned to small boats, according to Pascal Marconville, state prosecutor at Bolougne-sur-Mer.

And word inside the camps in Calais and Dunkirk suggests that prices have been lowered for a place on a boat. A year ago, it cost £3,000 per adult. Now, some gangs are asking for half that.

On Saturday, a number of Africans made the crossing, with people presenting themselves as Algerian, Libyan, Eritrean, Sudanese and Senegalese.

This is unusual, and sources inside the camp say that the lower prices are enabling more people to access the boats, which used to be the preserve of wealthy Iranians and Iraqis.

French navy boat - Premar Manche

The Home Office has come under increased pressure to do more to break up the criminal gangs who traffic the migrants and has pledged more funding to help French authorities, but did not disclose an amount.

The Telegraph understands that an agreement has been made where British ships will be allowed to enter French waters and take migrant boats back to France. This did not appear to happen on Saturday.

The UK has been criticised for its failure to return people back to France.

"The biggest incentive for those attempting dangerous Channel crossings is the knowledge that being picked up by a British Border Force vessel or managing to set foot on British soil provides a very good chance of a permanent stay in the UK," said a report by Migrant Watch UK released this week.

Only 155 migrants who arrived on small boats between January 2019 and early April 2020 were returned to France despite about 2,500 detected arrivals. That represents six per cent of the total.