More than 1,000 dead following massive earthquake in Morocco

A man wades through the rubble following an earthquake in Morocco. Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

More than 1,000 people are dead and more than 1,200 are injured following a devastating earthquake Friday in Morocco, officials said.

The magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck the North African country's Al Haouz province around 11 p.m. local time, according to a seismic reading from the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was located less than 50 miles from the historic city of Marrakesh, causing widespread damage. Residents were seen scrambling for cover as the earthquake began, with videos posted online later showing buildings reduced to piles of rubble. The earthquake also caused major damage in other cities throughout Morocco, including Rabat, Casablanca and Fez.

As of Saturday afternoon local time, 1,037 people had died and 1,204 people had been injured, the Moroccan state TV channel Al Aoula reported, citing the country's interior ministry. Officials said this death toll was expected to rise as rescue efforts started to get underway. Moroccan King Mohammad VI ordered the mobilization of the army in order to assist search-and-rescue teams.

The massive earthquake is the deadliest and strongest to hit the region in over 100 years, the U.S. Geological Survey said in its preliminary report. Since 1900, the survey has documented nine magnitude 5 earthquakes in the area, but none over magnitude 6 until now.

Many of the deaths reportedly occurred in small settlements throughout Al Haouz. "We found casualties and people running and kids crying," Ayoub Toudite, a resident of the small village of Moulay Brahim, told The Associated Press. "We never saw anything like this, 20 deaths in the area, 30 injuries. We are all terrified that this happens again."

Dozens of world leaders have offered condolences and aid to Morocco. President Biden said in a statement he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation," and was ready "to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people."

