Morcellators Market Size Report [2021-2028] | Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Restrains, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global morcellators market size is projected to make considerable gains owing to the rising number of ageing population across the world. Fortune Business Insights™ shares these observations in its report, titled “Morcellators Market, 2021-2028”.

A morcellator is a surgical instrument used for division and removal of large masses of tissues during laparoscopic surgery. The morcellator can be of two types – manual or power-driven. There has been a significant growth in the number of ageing population across the world owing to the rising prevalence of uterine fibroid and other diseases and the increasing health concerns among the aged people. This has resulted in a high demand for morcellators across several regions during the forecast period.

However, the rising number of cases of uterine cancer after morcellation is projected to restrict the growth of this market.

Industry Development:

November 2016: Olympus Corporation announced FDA 510(k) clearance for laparoscopic PK Morcellator in the U.S. The device will be used as a part of Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction System.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of products, this market is classified into manual morcellators and power morcellators – laparoscopic morcellators and hysteroscopic morcellators. By application, the market is divided into laparoscopy, hysterectomy, uterine myomectomy, and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies

Rising Adoption of Morcellators in Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to dominate in the morcellators market share on account of the rising adoption of morcellators in ambulatory surgery centers and rising number of hysterectomies in this region.

Europe is anticipated to grow speedily in this market due to the increasing prevalence of uterine fibroid in the countries such as the UK, Germany, and others.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Number of Hysterectomy and Laparoscopy Procedures to Fuel the Market

Morcellators use a blade and suction tube to simultaneously cut and remove tissue, which improves visibility and reduces the risk of perforations that can occur with multiple uses of the instruments. There have been an increasing number of hysterectomy and laparoscopy procedures worldwide owing to the rising number of patients of such cases and the less time required for these procedures. This is a vital factor contributing for the growth of this market.





Competitive Landscape:

Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Sector to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the morcellators market are focusing on adoption of new technologies during laparoscopy procedure in order to ensure accuracy and minimum errors during such procedures. These technologies will help the key players to diversify their portfolios and expand their market foothold.

