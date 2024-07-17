Morata ‘can’t wait’ to return to Italy and play for Milan

Alvaro Morata ‘can’t wait’ to return to Serie A and play for Milan after hearing ‘positive things’ from Paulo Fonseca and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Morata completed his Milan medical in Madrid on Wednesday morning and is on the verge of joining the Rossoneri for €13m.

The Serie A giants will pay a release clause to get him from Atletico Madrid and Morata will sign a four-year deal with the Diavoli today.

“I can’t wait. I must go on holiday and enjoy it because they’ve always helped me, but otherwise, I’d have started training tomorrow,” Morata told Sky Sport Italia.

The Spaniard has a special bond with Italy. Not only his wife comes from Venice, but the 31-year-old also spent four years in Turin at Juventus.

“The truth is that Italians always treated me with incredible respect, and I can’t wait to go on holiday to Italy first and then play there again,” he said.

What did he feel when holding talks with Fonseca, Ibrahimovic and Giorgio Furlani?

“Everything, all positive things,” Morata replied.

“I know I still have the best years of my career ahead of me, and I want to join this great club, Milan.”

Lastly, Morata was asked about his squad number for next season, but the striker was still unsure whether he’d get the No.9

“I don’t know, I must talk and we’ll see,” he concluded.

Morata scored 21 goals in 48 appearances with Atletico Madrid during the 2023-24 campaign.

He has 35 goals in 130 Serie A matches with Juventus.