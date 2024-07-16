Morata confirms Milan move is imminent after Atletico Madrid goodbye

Alvaro Morata has finally provided some clarity on his future, confirming that he is leaving Atletico Madrid and is all set to join AC Milan pending a medical.

As reported by AS (via MilanNews), today Morata said goodbye to his team-mates and staff at Atletico. After winning Euro 2024 with Spain, he went to the Wanda Metropolitano in the afternoon to speak in person with directors Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Ángel Gil and explain the reasons for his decision to leave.

Immediately afterwards, the future Milan forward also wanted to go and say goodbye to Diego Simeone and his team-mates, who are training in Los Ángeles de San Rafael which is about an hour from Madrid.

On his way out of the training ground, he was stopped by a reported and he confirmed that a move to the Rossoneri is now imminent.

“It was important for me to say goodbye to them and thank them for everything. Am I going to Milan? I still have to do a medical, but yes I am.”