Morant leads Memphis into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (27-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (37-18, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 26-11 in Western Conference games. Memphis scores 112.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 14-20 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 13-15 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 123-108 in the last meeting on Jan. 8. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 26 points, and Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 49.0% and averaging 26.4 points for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.6 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 50.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out (toe), Ivica Zubac: day to day (calf).

