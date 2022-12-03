Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 46.5 points per game in the paint led by Marvin Bagley III averaging 8.7.

The Grizzlies are 5-7 on the road. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference scoring 17.5 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Dillon Brooks is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.3 points. Morant is shooting 44.6% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press