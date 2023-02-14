Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Jazz

Utah Jazz (29-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (34-22, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Utah. He's eighth in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 16-16 in conference play. Memphis ranks eighth in the league giving up just 112.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Jazz are 19-17 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 123-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Morant is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lauri Markkanen is shooting 51.2% and averaging 24.9 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee).

Jazz: None listed.

