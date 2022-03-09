Morant, Grizzlies build early lead, rout Pelicans 132-111

  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    1/6

    Pelicans Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    2/6

    Pelicans Grizzlies Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) attempts a 3-point shot as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) watches the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    3/6

    Pelicans Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) attempts a 3-point shot as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) watches the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) passes the ball ahead as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Steven Adams (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    4/6

    Pelicans Grizzlies Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) passes the ball ahead as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Steven Adams (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) falls to the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    5/6

    Pelicans Grizzlies Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) falls to the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    6/6

    Pelicans Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) attempts a 3-point shot as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) watches the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) passes the ball ahead as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Steven Adams (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) falls to the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CLAY BAILEY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    New Orleans Pelicans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane added 22 points apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Tuesday night.

The win solidified Memphis’ hold on second place in the Western Conference as the Grizzlies won for the second time in three games. Ziaire Williams finished with 16 points for Memphis.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 32 points, going 13 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. McCollum also handed out 11 assists. Willy Hernangomez scored 17 points and Naji Marshall 16.

New Orleans, which had won four straight before Sunday’s overtime loss to Denver, played without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who sat with right hamstring soreness. Ingram is averaging 22.8 points.

Memphis extended its the lead to as many as 35 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Pelicans 35-26. With the Grizzlies holding a 112-84 lead entering the fourth, Pelicans coach Willie Green went deep into his bench and the reserves finished the game.

The Grizzlies, who have had spotty success since the All-Star break, entered the game a half-game ahead of Golden State for second place in the Western Conference.

Memphis built an early 20-point lead before New Orleans answered with scoring from McCollum and Devonte’ Graham. The Grizzlies shot 55% in the first half, including 11 of 21 on 3-pointers.

That helped Memphis to a 77-58 lead at the half. McCollum had 25 points for New Orleans. Bane led Memphis with 18 points and Morant had 14.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: McCollum entered Tuesday’s game averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in the 10 games since his trade to New Orleans from Portland. … Tony Snell started in Ingram’s place, his 10th start of the season, but first with New Orleans. … C Jonas Valanciunas, who played parts of three seasons with the Grizzlies, made his first return to Memphis after an offseason trade and received a warm welcome from the Memphis crowd.

Grizzlies: The 77 first-half points was three short of the franchise record of 80, scored in the second half against Oklahoma City on Dec. 2, 2021. ... Memphis, which managed only five 3-pointers in a loss to Houston on Sunday, made seven from outside the arc in the first quarter and finished with 16. … The 44 points by Memphis in the first were the most scored in any quarter this season.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Open a four-game homestand on Wednesday against Orlando.

Grizzlies: Host the New York Knicks on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.