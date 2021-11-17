Morant and George clash in Memphis-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Paul George meet when Memphis squares off against Los Angeles. Morant ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game and George ranks third in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 7-3 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting on Oct. 24. Morant scored 28 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 25.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Reggie Jackson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. George is shooting 43.9% and averaging 28.2 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 109.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (undisclosed), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (injury maintenance), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (personal), Terance Mann: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press