Morality police return to Iran’s streets in fresh crackdown on women not wearing headscarves

An Iranian police officer stands on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran, Iran, on July 16 (via REUTERS)

Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf, as so-called morality police returned to the streets.

On Sunday, police spokesman General Saeed Montazerolmahdi said the morality police would resume notifying and then detaining women not wearing hijab in public.

In Iran’s capital Tehran, officers could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans.

Members of Iran's police forces walk on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran (via REUTERS)

The morality police had largely pulled back after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September, while she was in custody accused of having broken the country’s strict dress code for women.

Authorities struggled to contain mass protests that broke out in the aftermath of Miss Amini’s death, calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for over four decades.

The protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which over 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained. But many women continued to flout the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.

The morality police were only rarely seen patrolling the streets, and in December, there were even some reports — later denied — that they had been disbanded.

Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed. Iran’s clerical rulers view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power, and consider more casual dress a sign of Western decadence.

Late on Saturday, police arrested Mohammed Sadeghi, a young and relatively unknown actor, in a raid on his home that he appears to have broadcast on social media.

Earlier, he had posted a video in response to another online video showing a woman being detained by the morality police. “Believe me, if I see such a scene, I might commit murder,” he reportedly said.

The website of the semi-official Hamshahri daily, which is affiliated with the Tehran municipality, said he was arrested for encouraging people to use weapons against the police.

The battle over the hijab became a powerful rallying cry last fall, with women playing a leading role in the protests.

The demonstrations quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical rulers, whom the mostly young protesters accuse of being corrupt, repressive and out of touch.

Iran’s government blamed the protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence.

Several Iranian celebrities joined the protests, including prominent directors and actors from the country’s celebrated film industry. Several Iranian actresses were detained after appearing in public without the hijab or expressing support for the protests.

In a recent case, actress Azadeh Samadi was barred from social media and ordered by a court to seek psychological treatment for “antisocial personality disorder” after appearing at a funeral two months ago wearing a cap on her head.