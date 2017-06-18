Morales, Martin help Blue Jays beat White Sox to snap skid

Toronto Blue Jays Kendrys Morales celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during seventh inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin both homered to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Sunday.

The victory snapped Chicago's three-game winning streak and stopped the White Sox from tying a club record with a seventh consecutive win in Toronto. The White Sox have won nine of the last 11 games against the Blue Jays and beaten them the last four series.

Morales' two-run shot in the seventh inning, his 15th homer of the season, reached the fourth level of Rogers Centre, a drive estimated at 460 feet.

Martin tied the game in the sixth with his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to the center-field fence that bounced off the glove of outfielder Willy Garcia and over. Ryan Goins tripled home Steve Pearce off Anthony Swarzak (3-2) for the tiebreaking run two batters later.

J.A. Happ (2-4) picked up his first home win of the season, giving up three runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings.