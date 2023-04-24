Morale high on local picket line

Despite the weather, the morale on the local federal workers' picket line is high.

Striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members in Timmins have been gathered in Hollinger Park and walking the sidewalk along Algonquin Boulevard since April 19.

Friday has been the toughest day, weather-wise, so far, said many of the protesters.

“We were soaked, and we were changing mittens and socks,” said one of the picketers.

Even with those challenges, organizers say the mood is good.

“Despite the weather, everybody is showing up, everybody is blowing their whistles and walking the sidewalks. It has been really good,” said Allana Porter, one of the strike captains, the local union treasurer and media representative for PSAC in Timmins.

Members were bundled up against the wind and snow today (April 24), but there is a strong sense of community in the group and a lot of supportive honking from the road.

“We have had awesome support from the community, from the horn honking and waves, to random members of the public bringing donations, dropping off coffee and snacks,” said Porter. “It’s unfortunate that it came to this, but at the same time, it’s really brought the unions together.”

The picketers took a trip downtown this morning in support of the essential workers who are still working.

“We went down to city hall, and then over to both our Service Canada centres,” said Porter. “We wanted our essential workers to know that we’re there for them.”

During the labour action, several services are being affected or delayed, but many essential services are still available,

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has released information on what services may be affected by the labour action.

The renewal or replacement of status cards, Jordan’s Principle applications, non-insured health benefits, treaty annuities, estates and trusts may be delayed, but child and family services, the Hope for Wellness helpline, support for Indigenous businesses, emergency management and funding programs should not be affected.

Story continues

Similarly, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will maintain online and mail-in applications, though there may be a delay in processing those applications, online account use, settlement programs through partner organizations, health care through the Interim Federal Health Program, and visa application centres outside of Canada will not be affected.

However, passport applications within Canada will only be processed if they are for emergency or humanitarian reasons.

These can include those whose financial stability would be threatened by the lack of a passport, such as those who travel internationally for work, those who have to travel due to a death or serious illness, or for medical treatment or for those whose situation is deemed urgent on compassionate grounds.

Those who had scheduled appointments regarding immigration will be contacted to reschedule.

A full list of the effects for IRCC and ISC are available on the government websites.

Porter said she’s hopeful that the strike won’t go on much longer.

“We got an email update last night saying that both sides are moving closer together at the table on some of the key issues,” said Porter. “I’m very hopeful that we may get a contract this week.”

She said that, while people are in good spirits, this wasn’t the outcome anyone wanted.

“We didn’t want to do this, we just want to go back to work, but at the same time, we want a fair contract,” said Porter. “We also want to raise the bar for Canadians in general, everywhere. If the government will at least pay their own employees a fair and decent wage, we’re hoping that will have a trickle effect, and affect other unions and the private sector.”

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com