'Morale, will, determination': Do Ukraine forces have an edge one year into war? Live updates

John Bacon and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·5 min read

One year ago today Russian tanks first rolled into Ukraine, smashing to within miles of Kyiv and prompting a heroic defense that has transformed the war into to a deadly slog with no end in sight.

A Ukraine offensive took back some occupied territory. Now Russia has cranked up an offensive in its efforts to claim Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Ukraine is expected to ignite its own offensive once modern tanks promised by the West become available.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never," President Joe Biden declared from Kyiv on Feb. 21.

Both sides routinely claim gains but neither side has pushed the front line more than a few miles in any direction in recent months. Still, Dale Buckner sees a light at the end of the tunnel – for Ukraine.

Buckner is a retired Army colonel and CEO of McLean, Virginia-based Global Guardian, a firm that has helped thousands flee Ukraine. He says Ukrainian forces are inflicting crucial losses to Russia, and that the longer the war goes on, the more likely it is that Russia is defeated "with little to nothing to show for it in the end," he says.

The United Nations estimates nearly 8 million refugees fled Ukraine since the invasion,  90% of them women and children, the U.N. High Commission on Refugees said. Fighting-age men are banned from leaving Ukraine.

“Every key metric of enduring warfare is to the Ukrainian’s advantage as we go into year two of the conflict," Buckner told USA TODAY. "Morale, will, determination, commitment, combat power and most importantly, logistics."

'WE NEED TO KEEP LIVING': What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

Developments:

►Neither side has released reliable numbers on their death toll, but estimates put the total at tens of thousands on each side. Last month, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimated that "significantly" more than 100,000 have been killed or wounded on each side.

►Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host an online Group of Seven summit meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

►A demonstration Saturday in Berlin will promote a leftist "manifesto for peace" in Ukraine and protest the government's decision to supply Ukraine with tanks.

'IT'S HARD BUT THEY'RE HOLDING ON': On the ground in Ukraine, the war depends on U.S. weapons

Near future not bright for either side in conflict

Jeff Levine, a former U.S. ambassador to anxious Russian neighbor Estonia, says he is confident that as long as Ukraine is willing to keep fighting the U.S., Europe and NATO will remain firmly behind the battered nation. But Levine warns that the near future likely will bring more of of the punishment Ukraine has experienced during the past year.

"Putin has been unable to turn the war into a 'frozen conflict,' which means he will continue his efforts to damage and destabilize Ukraine," Levine said. "Until a combination of battlefield losses,  Russian domestic opposition,  economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and international pariah-state status force him to abandon his effort."

Buckner said Russia still has fire superiority and well-trained and equipped troops in the fight. But thus far there has been no sufficient buildup of Russian forces to execute a largescale offensive.

"At best, it will be a tit-for-tat exchange in the short term with neither side executing a decisive victory," Buckner said.

'WE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME': Displaced Ukrainian children risk erosion in school, mental health

Drone footage shows devastation in Bakhmut

The Donbas region city of Bakhmut has been the scene of intense fighting for weeks. Drone video footage of Bakhmut shot for The Associated Press shows the longest battle of the war has turned the eastern Ukraine city into a ghost town. The footage, shot Feb. 13, shows no people. But Bakhmut had a prewar population 80,000,and authorities say thousands of residents have refused or been unable to evacuate. Entire rows of apartment buildings have been gutted; outer walls are left standing and the roofs and interior floors gone.

The struggle has become lore for Ukrainians. The  track “Bakhmut Fortress" by Ukrainian band Antytila, has racked up more than 3.8 million views.

“Mom, I'm standing,” they sing. “Motherland, I'm fighting.”

Protesters gather outside United Nations headquarters as the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches, in New York City on February 23, 2023.
Protesters gather outside United Nations headquarters as the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches, in New York City on February 23, 2023.

Will tanks will be a game-changer?

Multiple Western nations led by the U.S. have agreed to provide Ukraine with tanks featuring technology superior to tanks produced and used by Russia. Buckner says tanks can be a game-changer, allowing the Ukrainians to go on the offensive again and break the stalemate that has existed since the fall, when Ukraine executed several counter attacks and took back large swaths of terrain.

Buckner says he believes the war will end with a negotiated settlement as the Russian military is drained by unsustainable personnel and equipment losses and Putin loses support at home.

“Western tanks will be a key factor over the long term, enabling the Ukrainians to win,” he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press    

A deeper dive

'We need to keep living': What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

• 'It's hard, but they're holding on,': On the ground in Ukraine, the war depends on U.S. weapons

• 'We will never be the same': Displaced Ukrainian children risk erosion in school, mental health

• 'Kyiv stands strong’: Biden declares Putin ‘was wrong,’ marks one year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

• Putin suspends nuclear arms treaty while lashing out at West over Ukraine war

• Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary, walks streets of Kyiv

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Do Ukrainians have an edge 1 year in?

