UP: Moradabad Police busted racket supplying illegal drugs

ANI
Visuals of illegal drugs seized by Moradabad Police
Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): A joint team of Moradabad Police and Drugs Control Department on Thursday busted a racket, illegally supplying 'intoxicating' drugs in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Police detained a person in the case and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from him.

The racket was being operated from Majhola district of Uttar Pradesh, police informed.

"A huge quantity of drugs have been recovered from Razia Health Clinic in Majhola, from where the racket is operating," a police official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

