Morad Tahbaz now in hotel after being moved from jail in Iran

Helen William, PA
·3 min read

A British-US national temporarily released from prison in Iran only to find himself back in custody two days later is now at a hotel.

Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, 66, who also holds Iranian citizenship, was originally allowed out on the same day last week that charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori were released and then allowed to return to Britain.

A Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesman said: “Morad has now been moved from Evin Prison to a hotel in Tehran.

“We have been in touch with Morad’s family throughout the day and continue to lobby the Iranian authorities at the highest levels to allow him to return home immediately, as the Iranian government committed to doing.”

Britain said it secured Mr Tahbaz’s furlough, along with the release and return of the two other dual nationals.

This came after Britain finally agreed to settle a £400 million debt dating back to the 1970s which had fuelled tensions between the countries for decades.

His Tehran-based lawyer said that two days after Mr Tahbaz had been released and went to his family’s home in the city, Iranian security forces forced him to return to Evin Prison.

Mr Tahbaz, who has cancer, was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018.

He is a prominent conservationist and board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation which seeks to protect endangered species.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with his colleagues on vague charges of spying for the US and undermining Iran’s security.

The FCDO and the United States are working closely with each other to try to secure his permanent release.

Family members had hoped that Mr Tahbaz, who was born in Hammersmith, west London, would be freed under the deal which saw Mr Ashoori and Mrs Zaghari-Ratlcliffe arrive back on British soil in the early hours of Thursday.

It is not clear if Mr Tahbaz has been fitted with an ankle tag by the Iranians which the FCDO had been told was set to happen.

A US State Department spokesman: “We continue to work night and day to secure the release of our wrongfully detained citizens, including US-UK citizen Morad Tahbaz.

“Simply put: Iran is unjustly detaining innocent Americans and others and should release them immediately.”

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the Government is working to secure the return of Mr Tahbaz, telling BBC Breakfast on Thursday: “He also has American nationality, which has in the eyes of the Iranians – not in ours – made his case more complicated.”

He added: “We will continue to work to secure his release and, obviously, we work in close co-ordination with the US on these issues as well.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges in 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini Airport after a holiday visit to Iran, where she introduced her daughter to her parents.

She was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Mr Ashoori, 67, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran. He was detained in Evin Prison for almost five years, having been accused of spying.

Both have consistently and vigorously denied the allegations.

Their release came after months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dear Bobbi: How Should I Apply Makeup to My Older Hooded Eyes?

    Introducing “Dear Bobbi,” our monthly advice column, in which makeup mogul Bobbi Brown will be answering your beauty and wellness questions. Have something you want to ask Bobbi?...

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to address media for first time since leaving Iran

    The 43-year-old will make a statement along with her husband, Richard.

  • Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

    Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.

  • Sister of US-UK detainee in Iran pleads for help

    STORY: Taraneh Tahbaz told Reuters on Friday (March 18) that her brother Morad Tahbaz, 66, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken back to prison earlier in the day after being released on furlough on Wednesday (March 16).Shortly afterwards, a spokesman for Britain's foreign ministry said it had been told by Iran that Tahbaz had been taken back to Evin prison in order to fit an ankle bracelet and that he would be allowed out in the coming hours.Tahbaz was one of eight environmentalists arrested in 2018 and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security" and working for the United States as a spy.On Thursday (March 17), Zaghari-Ratcliffe - who is employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation - and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran.Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said they were freed after Britain repaid a historic debt relating to the purchase of military tanks.Tahbaz's sister, speaking before the comments from Britain's foreign ministry, said the way that her brother had been left behind in Iran was hugely worrying."My brother's condition is very precarious right now and I urge and plea that the American authorities put all their efforts behind getting him out," she said."If the UK authorities can bring themselves to help, it would do a great deal."

  • UK-US dual citizen returned to prison in Iran after furlough

    A dual British-U.S. national released from prison last week as part of a deal between Iran and the United Kingdom was returned to custody and on Sunday was transferred to a hotel, the British government said. Iranian prison officials let the long-held 66-year-old environmentalist, Morad Tahbaz, leave jail on a furlough last Wednesday, the same day as two high-profile British citizens who had been detained in Iran for more than five years were freed and flown home to Britain. The U.K. said it secured Tahbaz's furlough, along with the release and return of charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, after settling a long-standing debt to Iran that had fueled tensions between the countries for decades.

  • US should expedite adoption of Ukrainian orphans, NC congresswoman says

    “Children without families have been left behind with no means to evacuate Ukraine’s war-torn cities,” she said.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.