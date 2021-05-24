Moov Appoints Joel Tosi as Chief Technology Officer

Former Fiserv leader will draw on 20+ years of experience to expand upon the product strategy in the next stage of growth

CEDAR FALLS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2021 /Moov, the developer-first payments platform, today announced the appointment of Joel Tosi as chief technology officer. In this role, Tosi will oversee the company's overall product direction and development and will grow a team centered around Moov's mission and values.

"Joel respects the craft of software engineering and instills his passion for creatives in his leadership style," said CEO Wade Arnold. "I know he will protect the culture and bring a deep understanding of production payment gateways to the team. His payment experience is symbiotic to my digital banking background, and our combined history gives rise to the future of embedded finance for developers by developers."

Tosi brings more than 20 years of software, systems, and product development expertise to Moov, including product management, quality assurance, and integrations. Most recently, Tosi served as vice president of integration services and gateway technology at Fiserv. Before Fiserv, he was chief technology officer at BluePay.

"It is an honor to join this talented and passionate team as they reimagine the way people move money and make open source payment technology a reality," said Tosi. "Moov has been able to rapidly establish a name for itself by simplifying payments and removing the challenges developers have historically faced."

Tosi will help lead the growing remote-based software company as it continues enabling platforms, marketplaces, and SaaS companies to simplify how they accept, store, and disburse money. To learn more about Tosi's story and why he joined Moov, visit Moov's blog.

About Moov

Moov makes it easy for developers to accept, store, and disburse money. We remove complexity for platforms, marketplaces, and SaaS companies by handling all aspects of user onboarding, offering multiple payment rails with one API, and ensuring compliance, so developers don't have to. Moov is a single money movement platform, helping creators and builders unlock value beyond connecting disparate payment systems. Visit moov.io to get early access, follow Moov on Twitter @Moov, or join the community at slack.moov.io.

Story continues

SOURCE: Moov Financial





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648651/Moov-Appoints-Joel-Tosi-as-Chief-Technology-Officer



