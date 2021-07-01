Moose Knuckles to Stop Using Fur

The fur is flying — right out of fashion.

Montreal-based luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles launched a sustainability program that included a commitment to stop using fur by the end of 2022.

More from WWD

The move, which comes on the heels of Canada Goose and Neiman Marcus’ plans to drop fur, is part of a framework that codifies a broader mission for Moose Knuckles.

“Our number-one objective has always been about creating exceptional, handcrafted products that provide unmatched warmth without sacrificing style,” said co-chief executive officer Noah Stern. “The steps we are announcing today are very much a reflection of the voices of the communities we engage with and our team’s commitment to play a key role in creating a more sustainable mother earth.”

Moose Knuckles said the sustainability strategy, “commits the company to innovation and leadership across six impact streams” including:

• Battling climate change with the “the total mitigation of all carbon emissions by the end of 2025.”

• Making and moving product sustainably with the complete elimination of conventional cotton, virgin polyester and virgin nylon by the end of 2025.

• Circular business models that ensure the company’s goods can be taken back, sold again and recycled by the end of 2025.

• Protecting nature and enhancing biodiversity.

• People and communities, with a particular emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

• Living and working sustainably.

The commitments come as Moose Knuckles enters a new growth mode.

The firm plans to nearly double its retail network, adding 10 stores by the end of 2022, and recently attracted an investment from Victor Luis, former chief executive officer of Coach parent Tapestry Inc.

Luis is serving as an operating partner at the company alongside Paris-based Cathay Capital, which took a stake in the business in 2019.

More from WWD:

The Purpose in CEO Pay, Fashion Evolves

Has ‘Rainbow Capitalism’ Taken Over Pride?

Story continues

Allbirds Rumored to File for IPO Confidentially

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.