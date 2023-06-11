Moose Jaw police say 3 sudden deaths in 2 days could be linked to tainted street drugs

Moose Jaw police are warning residents of possible tainted street drugs after responding to three suspected overdose deaths in the past two days (Kirk Fraser/CBC - image credit)

The Moose Jaw Police Service is warning residents about the possibility of tainted or compromised street drugs after responding to three suspected overdose deaths in 48 hours.

In a news release issued Saturday night, police didn't provide any further details about the sudden deaths. However, they noted investigators believe fentanyl was involved. The synthetic drug is said to be 50 times stronger than heroin and it has proven to be lethal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Police also issued reminders to drug users and the wider public to be aware of the signs of an opioid overdose. Those include:

difficulty walking

trouble talking or staying awake

blue lips or nails

pinpoint pupils

cold and clammy skin

dizziness or confusion

extreme drowsiness

choking or snoring sounds

weak breathing

inability to wake up even when shaken or shouted at

LISTEN | What's the best way of preventing drug overdoses and poisonings?

Residents were also reminded by Moose Jaw police of the Good Samaritan Overdose Act, which provides some legal protection for people who seek emergency help during an overdose.

Police also pointed to the free naloxone kits available at many pharmacies across the province. Naloxone can help temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Anyone who has information about drug trafficking in Moose Jaw is encouraged by police to send tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.