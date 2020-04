Moose Jaw firefighters were kept busy Sunday afternoon battling a number of blazes.

Firefighters responded to a rail tie fire at the CPR train yards in the city.

Fire crews were able to contain that blaze but were then sent to the scene of a large grassfire on the southwest edge of the city.

Winds were gusting up to 63 km/h on Sunday.

Residents were urged to stay away from the area.