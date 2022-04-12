Moose hide campaign targets violence against women

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement that advocates for wearing a moose hide pin, to signify the commitment to honor, respect, and protect the women and children in ones life, and to work together with other men and boys to end violence against women and children.

Joy Hamilton-Flaman of Moosomin, has brought awareness about the campaign to her community.

She expressed her feelings about what this campaign means to her.

“I wanted to do it for Moosomin and for my dad to wear. The numbers of the missing Indigenous women and violence against Indigenous women, are staggering compared to our caucasian women population,” said Hamilton-Flaman.

“There’s over 4,000 in the last 20 years of Indigenous women that have been murdered and up to 200 cases that are still open.”

Aboriginal women are almost three times more likely to be killed by a stranger than non-Aboriginal women are, according to Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC).

She said spreading the word about the Moose Hide Campaign, will help prevent future generations of Indigenous women and girls, of facing the same violence.

“We need to bring awareness against the violence towards Indigenous women in our society because these girls have been raised in broken homes, as we know because of the residential school systems,” said Hamilton-Flaman.

“There’s a whole generation that wasn’t parented. Because parenting wasn’t taught in those residential schools, kids were not taught how to love, how to care, how to protect each other, it was taken away from them.”

“There’s a whole generation that wasn’t parented so these kids were sort of sent out in the world, with no morals or values put in them so men can see that. They can see that naivety in some of these girls and are taking advantage of that now.”

Hamilton-Flaman said it’s important to take action now to correct that part in history, for the purpose of helping the next generation of Indigenous communities.

“It’s been foreseen that the seventh generation from the colonization (of Indigenous people) will be the generation that’s going to make the difference,” she said.

“We’re going to be the generation that’s going to rise up and start speaking, to start using our voice because we’re not afraid to use it anymore. We’re allowed to be proud to be Indigenous again because for a long time they had to hide it and for the longest time I hid my Indigeneity and now I’m proud to show it.”

“I’m able now to teach my children what I wasn’t taught, because that generation was taken from our family. I’m learning it now so I can teach them and carry the culture on. It’s a beautiful way of living, there’s seven grandfather teachings and you follow your life by that.”

The seven sacred grandfather teachings are wisdom, love, respect, bravery, honesty, humility, and truth.

“That’s the way our people are trying to get back to, and it involves living a sober life which I do for my kids because the alcohol and drugs have destroyed our culture,” said Hamilton-Flaman.

“We’re trying to bring our culture back and just trying to teach our girls to be strong, to teach them what they need to know to survive in this world, to not be taken advantage of.”

“It’s exciting right now to be Indigneous because there’s so many amazing things that are happening. The pride and respect that’s coming back to our culture, to each other, is wonderful.”

Meaning behind Moose Hide campaign

The inspiration of using a moose hide for the campaign came from co-founders Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven.

In 2011, the two of them were hunting together on their traditional Carrier territory. They were close to the Highway of Tears in northern British Columbia, where so many women, particularly Indigenous women, have gone missing or been murdered.

From this experience, they brought down a moose that would help feed the family for the winter and decided to use its hide to create the very first moose hide pins.

The campaign was founded on the belief that men and boys need to step up and take action too, for the purpose of challenging behavior that leads to violence and to develop a culture of healthy masculinity.

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

