Moose Hide Campaign Day postponed to May 12

(ANNews) – Moose Hide Campaign Day, which is intended to raise awareness for violence against Indigenous women and children, has been postponed to May 12, due to the significant health risks of the Omicron virus.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 and, according to a news release on the campaign website, had already attracted 100,000 registrations from across Turtle Island.

“We will continue to work together to ensure that Moose Hide Campaign Day is an opportunity for all Canadians to stand together in ceremony, reconciliation and solidarity to end violence against women and children,” said Moose Hide Campaign co-founders Paul and Raven Lacerte.

On campaign day, there’s an in-person event in Victoria that is accompanied by an online series of traditional ceremonies, talks and interactive workshops for those who live elsewhere.

Supporters are encouraged to fast on Campaign Day from sunrise to sunset.

