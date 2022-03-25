Moose bumps into RCMP cruiser as police tried to get animal off highway

A disoriented moose caused some traffic problems on Route 11 between Janeville and Bathurst on Wednesday.

A Facebook video posted by Caraquet resident Mylène Lanteigne shows drivers attempting to drive slowly past the animal Wednesday afternoon.

The moose can be seen swaying along the road and bumps into a RCMP cruiser that was attempting to guide the animal to the side of the road.

Travellers were delayed 30 minutes as efforts were made to get the moose off the highway.

Chaleur RCMP constable Zak Mahmassani said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. and two cruisers responded to the scene.

"We had some of our members that were patrolling the community on Highway 11... It was a member that came across the moose that was in the middle of the road."

The moose appeared to be distracted and "behaving out of the ordinary".

"The member that came across it, tried to get it to go back into the woods off of the road, but it was unsuccessful." said Mahmassani.

At this point, the Department of Natural Resources was contacted and department staff did manage to steer the moose off the road.

It was determined that the moose was ill and it was euthanized.

No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged.

"That part of Highway 11 does not have any moose fences on its side, so you tend to see moose cross the road, especially at this time of the year, with the snow melting and the salt being on the side of the road." said Mahmassani.

In a statement to CBC, The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure stated, "It's not possible to have fencing along every roadway. Private driveways and right-of-way's make it a challenge to install fencing on non-controlled access highways."

Highways that do not have wildlife fencing feature enhanced signs with warning lights to alert motorists to slow down. The department also said it performs regular brush cutting to enhance visibility along roadways.

Story continues

The cost of installing wildlife fencing is approximately $100,000 per kilometre of road.

As part of the 2022-2023 capital budget, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is investing an additional $2 million on wildlife management programs related to making roads safer for travellers.

The statement continues, "The plan for this year's wildlife management programs is still being discussed, but details will be available when the department presents its main estimates to the legislature later this spring."