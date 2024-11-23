Moore and UAPB host Missouri

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (4-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Missouri after Christian Moore scored 20 points in UAPB's 98-64 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Missouri averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 0-5 in road games. UAPB ranks sixth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Robert Lewis averaging 6.3.

Missouri is shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 48.8% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers.

Moore is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press