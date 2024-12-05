Moore scores 16, Montana beats South Dakota State 71-67

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Moore had 16 points in Montana's 71-67 victory against South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Moore went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Grizzlies (6-3). Austin Patterson scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Brandon Whitney finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Matthew Mors finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Jackrabbits (7-3). Damon Wilkinson added 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State. Joe Sayler also put up 11 points.

