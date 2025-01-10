Moore scores 13 as UNC Wilmington downs Monmouth 64-55

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sean Moore's 13 points off of the bench helped UNC Wilmington to a 64-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night.

Moore added seven rebounds for the Seahawks (12-4, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Nolan Hodge scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds.

The Hawks (3-13, 1-2) were led by Abdi Bashir Jr., who posted 18 points and five assists. Madison Durr added 14 points and two steals for Monmouth.

UNC Wilmington led 34-27 at halftime, with Hodge racking up six points. UNC Wilmington went on a 7-0 run to make it a 48-35 lead with 11:09 left in the half. Moore scored seven second-half points.

