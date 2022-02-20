Moore leads No. 10 Villanova to 74-66 win over Georgetown

  Villanova guard Caleb Daniels (14) takes a three point shot past Georgetown forward Collin Holloway (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Moore leads No. 10 Villanova to 74-66 win over Georgetown

  Villanova head coach Jay Wright shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  Villanova forward Brandon Slater (3) goes to the basket past Georgetown guard Tyler Beard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Justin Moore scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 74-66 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Brandon Slater added 11 points and Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each had 10 for Villanova (21-6, 14-3 Big East), which has won five in a row.

Donald Carey scored 24 and Dante Harris added 16 for Georgetown (6-20, 0-15), which remained winless in the Big East while losing its 16th game in a row.

The Wildcats didn't need any heroics from Collin Gillespie this time, like in Tuesday's 89-84 victory at No. 8 Providence when the Big East Preseason Player of the Year scored a career-high 33 points and hit a key 3-pointer late.

But things weren't as easy for the Wildcats as might have been expected.

Georgetown hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half to trim Villanova's 10-point halftime advantage to four. And the Hoyas would get as close as three twice more, the last on Carey's 3 with 8:22 left that pulled them within 56-53 to cap an 11-3 spurt.

But the Hoyas went cold and Villanova took control from there, scoring 10 of the next 14 points to go comfortably ahead 66-57 on Moore's three-point play with 4:19 left.

Gillespie, Villanova's leading scorer who entered averaging 16.8 points per game, scored nine.

It was the 91st meeting between the longtime Big East rivals, with the victory giving Villanova a 46-45 edge in the series.

Villanova looked like they were going to run away from the Hoyas early, building a 16-5 lead 10 1/2 minutes into the contest. But the Wildcats couldn't hit from the outside, and Georgetown closed within 19-18 on Carey's 3-pointer with 4:14 left in the first half. But the Wildcats ended the period on a 13-4 run to enter the break ahead 32-22.

It was far from the prettiest opening 20 minutes for the Wildcats, as their two leading scorers - Gillespie and Moore - combined to miss 13 of 15 field goals. But Georgetown couldn't find the mark either, going 8 of 29 from the field and 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas have long been guaranteed their fifth non-winning conference record in as many seasons under coach Patrick Ewing. Ewing, who took over beginning in 2017-18, owns a 26-59 mark in Big East play. Once-dominant Georgetown will try to avoid its first-ever winless season in the league with a victory over DePaul on Thursday. After that, they'll have a tough three-game stretch to finish the regular season, hosting UConn before contests at Seton Hall and Xavier.

Villanova: Vying for their eighth regular-season Big East title, the Wildcats have a challenging three-game stretch to finish the season, beginning on Tuesday at No. 24 UConn. That will be followed by a visit from league-leading Providence, which likely will be smarting after Villanova's road victory on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Host DePaul on Thursday.

Villanova: At No. 24 UConn on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell