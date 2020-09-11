Moore From L.A.: With Harry and Meghan’s Arrival, Could Santa Barbara Be Luxury’s New Boomtown?

Santa Barbara and its Montecito, Calif., suburb have been a haven for the wealthy from Hollywood and beyond since the early 19th century. But the pandemic has seen even more A-listers flocking to the coastal enclave 90 miles north of Los Angeles, most notably Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who bought a $14.7 million home in Montecito in August, even if they have settled into a more low-key quarantine lifestyle than the other new power couple in town, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been spotted all over the place.

The royals join other new homeowners including their new Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, pop star Ariana Grande, Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow, and actress and dancer duo Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied–in addition to longtime residents Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Costner, Carol Burnett and Rob Lowe.

“The market has been very busy — there’s high demand and low inventory — and people are extending their rentals into fall,” says real estate broker Ashley McGowan of McGowan Partners of the pandemic induced live-and-work anywhere trend.

Fashion retail has had mixed success in the Santa Barbara area, with longtime State Street stalwart Saks Fifth Avenue first converting to an Saks Off Fifth outlet in 2015 and then to Amazon offices earlier this year. But the recent surge in more high-profile long-term residents and travelers from L.A. and the Bay Area has created a new captive audience — and an opportunity for luxury shopping and hospitality.

At Rosewood Miramar Beach, the luxury Montecito resort with suite-to-sand access opened in March 2019 by retail impresario Rick Caruso, average daily rates this summer have been among the highest in the nation, $2,100, and the property is currently the best performer globally in the Rosewood Hotel Group.

Miramar’s private beach club, with an initiation fee of $125,000 and a vintage nautical cocktail bar, is the place to be seen. Degeneres was snapped having lunch at the club with Kevin Hart, after he defended her in one of the summer’s biggest celebrity scandals.

“A lot of people who are going there now used to be going to Europe or St. Tropez or the South of France,” Caruso tells WWD of the resort’s appeal this summer, when he says occupancy rates were between 80 and 100 percent. Of the royals’ decision to settle in Montecito, naturally, he’s elated: “I had a chance to spend some time with them last year and they are very nice people.”

From a fashion retail perspective, Caruso sees opportunity for his property, which already has Goop and James Perse stores, and a new outpost of multilabel boutique The Webster, which has been seeing a clientele for its LHD print dresses, Dior bucket hats and Chanel fanny packs that’s 40 percent local, 60 percent visitors. “We now know there’s a demand for luxury product and there’s very little, if any, of it being sold in the area,” he says. “Montecito is year-round, so I think you are going to see luxury brands and other brands wanting to open up full-size stores.

“We have a number of retailers who are interested and we are working on creating a space for them,” adds the owner of The Grove, Palisades Village, Americana at the Brand and Calabasas Commons shopping centers.

Retail developer Jim Rosenfield, who owns the refurbished Sixties-era outdoor Montecito Country Mart that’s a sister property to the Brentwood and Marin Country Marts, is also feeling momentum, even amid the economic downturn and shift to online shopping. Although his property has experienced turnover through the years, most recently losing national chain Intermix, it recently added Studio C, a 1,200-square-foot, C magazine-curated pop-up of styles by California designers.

“We’re filling a void in Montecito bringing a multibrand boutique to the multitude of family businesses,” says Jennifer Smith, founder, editorial director and chief executive officer of C and Santa Barbara magazines, and a Montecito resident. “For all of the recent hardship, from the fires to the mudslides, the pandemic has been bittersweet because it has reinvigorated our love for the community.”

Clare V, the L.A.-based clothing and accessories designer, opened in the center in August. On a recent Friday afternoon, when a store associate was asked if she’d seen Harry and Meghan come by, she replied, “No, but Katy and Orlando came in — and Orlando took his shirt off!” (The star tried on several of the brand’s top-selling French terry sweatshirts.)

