Moor, Giovinco score, Toronto FC beats Revolution 2-0

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) tries to keep control of the ball under pressure from New England Revolution defender London Woodberry, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late and Toronto FC overcame a tight schedule turnaround to beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Friday night.

Toronto was coming off a 1-1 tie Wednesday night in Montreal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final. The Revs had been off since a 2-1 home loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Moor's 11th-minute goal looked to be enough, with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono preserving the win with a save on Teal Bunbury's header in the 88th minute. But Giovinco added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, bringing down a high ball before beating a defender and banging a left-footed shot home for his 50th goal in MLS regular-season and playoff action.

MLS leading Toronto (10-2-5) has won seven straight at home. New England (5-7-5) is 0-6-3 on the road.