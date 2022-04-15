Teon Campbell-Pitter: Boxer, 16, stabbed to death in New Cross named as coaches pay tribute

John Dunne,Anthony France and Josh Salisbury
·4 min read
Teon Campbell-Pitter: Boxer, 16, stabbed to death in New Cross named as coaches pay tribute

A sixteen-year-old boxer who was stabbed to death amid “scenes of carnage” near a south east London community centre has been named by police.

Devastated coaches paid tribute to young boxer Teon Campbell-Pitter, from Lewisham, as they said he had “his whole life ahead of him” until he was attacked.

“This simply cannot keep happening to young people,” they added.

Witnesses spotted a gang roaming around a park before “all hell broke loose” and suspects fled in all directions.

Police were called shortly after 4pm to reports of a brawl outside the Moonshot Centre in Angus Street, New Cross on Wednesday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and the air ambulance, the teenager was pronounced dead from stab injuries at the scene.

Police at the scene in New Cross (PA Wire)
Police at the scene in New Cross (PA Wire)

On Thursday, Scotland Yard said Teon was attacked in “broad daylight” in a “busy area” and urged witnesses to get in touch.

“I would like to thank those who have already come forward and spoken to police about what they saw but I know there will be others who have yet to do so,” said DCI Nigel Penney, who is leading the murder investigation.

“I would urge you to make contact and provide us with any information you have, no matter how insignificant it may seem. We are building a picture of the events that led to Teon’s murder, and your information could prove to be a vital piece of that picture.

“I would also appeal to anyone who took pictures or filmed the events around the time of this attack; again – please get in contact with us and share what you have.”

He said information shared with police would be treated in “strictest confidence” but Crimestoppers could also be contacted completely anonymously.

A cordon remains in place close to Deptford Green School and the Double Jab Boxing Club.

In a tribute, the Double Jab Boxing Club said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the death of one of our junior members who was fatally stabbed this evening outside our gym.

“A 16-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him taken too soon by knife crime.It is these devastating moments which highlight how urgent our fight against knife crime is.

“This simply cannot keep happening to young people. Our hearts are with the family of the young man, who are now facing the loss of their beloved son. We are devastated.”

Police have pledged extra officers in the area after the “senseless attack” as they said they are aware of “the concern and shock” in the community.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are investigating Teon’s murder and they will do everything within their power to identify and arrest those responsible,” said Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling, of the Met’s South East Command Unit.

“But they need your help and I would appeal to those who have information to do the right thing by Teon’s family and friends and tell police what you know.

“Residents in the New Cross area will see an increased police presence in the coming days, including local officers. If you have any concerns, or have information that could assist, please approach them and speak to them.”

A dog walker, 41, who stumbled upon the fight, told the Standard: “It was carnage, all hell broke loose. I had spotted some boys hanging around near the community centre and hear there was a bad atmosphere.

“I can’t put my finger on it but there was tension. The next minute, a boy was bleeding on the ground, others were scattering in all directions.

“There was shouting and people trying to help the injured lad. The police were here quickly and moved us away from the scene. Then an air ambulance came. It was very distressing.”

A Section 60 granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised for the whole borough of Lewisham.

It is the fourth teenage homicide in the capital this year, after a record 30 last year.

The previous high was 29 in 2008.

Donovan Allen, 18, stabbed to death at a block of flats in Enfield on February 7 was the year’s first victim.

Schoolboy boxer Tyler Hurley, 16, was fatally knifed on a 173 bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14.

City University student Sabita Thanwani, 19, was discovered with severe neck injuries in her Clerkenwell halls of residence five days later.

Suspects have been charged with murder in the three previous teenage killings.

There were 11 teenage homicides by April 14 last year.

Anyone with information that could assist police with solving Teon’s murder is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can leave information with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers.org.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th