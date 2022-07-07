MoonPaw Partners With Immutable X For Environmental Sustainability

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / A blockchain startup for social impact and environmental charities now has a partnership with a giant layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum.

Prem Aghera and Liam Peeters, the founders of MoonPaw who raised funds for animal welfare and wildlife conservation charities, have teamed up with Immutable X (IMX), a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. IMX makes minting NFTs 100% carbon neutral, which is different from standard Ethereum, known for being harmful to the environment.

"NFTs on Ethereum carries a lot of stigma as the computational power required to mint and trade them is significantly harmful to the environment. Given how they have built their carbon neutral solution, we couldn't be happier to partner up with Immutable X," says Mr. Aghera.

This union of the two organizations is for the benefit of environmental sustainability.

"Immutable X is proud to partner up with MoonPaw to raise awareness and offer our carbon neutral solution for NFTs to charities and social impact organizations by helping them leverage blockchain for their causes," says a representative at Immutable X.

The partnership with IMX allows MoonPaw to deliver projects on a network that is environmentally friendly and aligns with its sustainability values. MoonPaw was designed to leverage blockchain for social and environmental impact and will be an NFT Launchpad for organizations wanting to leverage crypto for causes they care about.

MoonPaw has already donated about 70,000 USD to 8 charities and has partnered with five. This work was also acknowledged by Dogecoin creator, Billy Markus. They are currently still open to more social impact organizations and charities reaching out and partnering with them.

MoonPaw's ultimate goal is to help destigmatize the blockchain space and shed a positive light on how blockchain can be leveraged for good when the right technologies work with organizations that share similar values.

About MoonPaw

MoonPaw is currently working on multiple projects that aim to leverage NFTs and Play2Earn gaming mechanics to support their social impact causes. Some examples are the Roo Mob Barbershop, which aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through regenerative farming, and The Orangutan Project NFT collection, which aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

