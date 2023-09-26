“Moonlighting” is finally coming to streaming

Finally — Moonlighting has found a home on streaming.

The 1980s detective dramedy starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd is coming to Hulu on Oct. 10. All 67 episodes of the series have been remastered in HD and will be available to stream, complete with Al Jarreau's original Grammy-nominated title track.

The series follows Maddie Hayes (Shepherd), a former fashion model who goes broke and discovers that one of her few remaining assets includes the Blue Moon Detective Agency, whose quirky employees lead her down an unexpected path.

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd on 'Moonlighting'

Across its five-season run, Moonlighting pulled in 41 Emmy nominations and helped launch the career of a fresh-faced Bruce Willis. His chemistry and snappy banter with Shepherd's Maddie kept audiences invested, as did the series' cinematic approach to television. Wild swings include an episode written entirely in iambic pentameter and another that features a nine-minute musical dream sequence set to Billy Joel.

News of Moonlighting's debut on digital comes nearly a year after series creator Glenn Gordon Caron revealed that he finally convinced Disney — which owns the series via the now-defunct ABC Circle Films production company that produced it — to invest time and money into making the show ready for streaming. This included not only remastering the show but securing the rights to Jarreau's Grammy-nominated theme and the many other songs used throughout its run.

As Carion told EW in 2022, "When deals were made for the music, no one anticipated streaming. In order to exhibit the show [on streaming], the owner of the shows, which is the Walt Disney Company, has to go back and make deals for all that music — and they've resisted doing that for six or seven years now."

Referencing Willis' retirement from acting, he added, "With all the attention that Bruce has been getting, hopefully one good thing that might come out of it is we can reinitiate the conversation with Disney about releasing the streaming rights."

Caron's wish has come to pass: David Addison and Maddie Hayes will be back on our screens very soon.

