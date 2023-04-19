Moonbin: K-pop star dies at age of 25

Moonbin was an actor and model before joining the boy band Astro in 2016

K-pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25, his record label announced.

South Korean media have quoted police as saying he was found unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his apartment in the Gangnam neighbourhood of the capital, Seoul.

Moonbin "unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky", his label Fantagio said. The cause of death was not reported.

Moonbin was an actor and model before joining the boy band Astro in 2016.

He also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha.

The statement from Fantagio asked that everyone "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family could pay their respects in peace.